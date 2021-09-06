More charges in Vail school incident

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A second man has been charged with trespassing in an incident where three men allegedly barged in the principal’s office in a Vail school and threatened to put her under citizen’s arrest.

A parent and two other men were angry that the parent’s child would miss a field trip because he had to quarantine after a COVID exposure.

They live streamed video as they entered the principal’s office at Mesquite Elementary in the Vail School District. One parent brought plastic zip ties that could be used as handcuffs.

Friday, Tucson Police charged the parent, Rishi Rambaran with trespassing on the school grounds.

Saturday, a second man was charged: He’s Kelly Walker, the owner of a Vail area coffee shop. Walker has organized a series of protests over mask mandates and other COVID restrictions.

Both men are charged with third-degree trespassing. If convicted, they could face up to 30 days in jail.

They are scheduled for a court hearing September 15.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

