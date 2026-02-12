More activity, no breaks on Nancy Guthrie disappearance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It caused a new flurry of activity Tuesday when the FBI released pictures and video of a masked man, with a gun, caught on the home’s doorbell camera. It was a surprise to reports and probably to the kidnapper too.

Earlier, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said no surveillance could be recovered because the on line storage subscription had lapsed, but the FBI worked with the camera company to find camera data still in their systems.

After the images came out, the Sheriff’s Department released a message urging people with tips to avoid jamming the 911 line and call into designated tip lines instead.

Authorities stopped and detained a man in the town of Rio Rico, about 45 minutes north of the Mexican border. They questioned him, and let him go.

Carlos, the man detained, told KNXV, KGUN's sister station in Phoenix, that investigators told him he was suspected in a kidnapping.

He said, “They only had a phone on me; that’s all they had. Supposedly I was at her house but like I said, I work delivering packages. I might have delivered a package to her house."

When asked if he kidnapped anyone, Carlos laughed.

After searching over the weekend at the home of Nancy Guthrie’s daughter Annie, investigators fanned out through her neighborhood Tuesday—part of a pattern of apparently quiet periods, then a new round of searches.

The Pima Sheriff’s Department says it has had 18 thousand tips through the course of this investigation—with four thousand Tuesday though it can’t say every tip is related to this kidnapping case. The department is pleading with people who have Nancy Guthrie tips to stay off the 911 emergency line and use the local tip line of 88-Crime or the FBI’s 1-800 Call FBI.

