Monsoon Safety Awareness Week in Pima County June 12 - 18

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon season officially begins this week, Wednesday, June 15. Pima County officials have proclaimed Monsoon Safety Awareness Week for the week of June 12 - 18 in an effort to encourage locals to follow public safety guidelines regarding flash floods and thunderstorm-generated wind and dust.

The Pima County website is a good place to start for residents who need flood safety information: You can download and print a map of your property to identify nearby flood risks, create an emergency plan for your family, and receive real time alerts based on precipitation and streamflow data.

County officials are preparing for flash flooding this year in part due to the damage caused by recent wildfires.

Pima County Regional Flood Control District Program Manager, Joseph Cuffari said geography plays a major factor in flood risk, as water flows down the mountains, and debris flows can dam washes, causing them to overflow.

Additional safety tips from Pima County and the City of Tucson:

Safety tips to know for Monsoon 2022