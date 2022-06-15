Monsoon 2022 begins today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today is the official start of monsoon throughout the southwestern U.S. and it will continue through Sept. 30. Hot temperatures are normal during the month of June.

RELATED: Team coverage of Monsoon 2022

Back in 1990, there were nine days in June that had temperatures above 110 degrees. During June of 1990, the highest temperature in Tucson was 117 degrees and in Phoenix, the highest temperature was 122 degrees.

And in June, there's usually only two cloudy days and the most cloudy days recorded is six during 1956.

The key to getting through the hot temperatures is drinking enough water, staying in the shade as much as possible and wearing light clothing. The Salvation Army's Operation Chill Out is here to help with heat relief stations across Tucson until August 31st. A list of locations for Operation Chill out can be found at kgun9.com/chill-out.

Monsoon: Most frequently asked questions, answered