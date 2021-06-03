2021 "Operation Chill Out" launches as temps expected to reach triple digits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With temperatures expected to hit triple digits, the Salvation Army is focusing on making sure our community stays safe in the heat.

Operation Chill Out Heat Relief will run from June 3 through August 31 on any day when the official Tucson temperature is forecast to rise to 102 degrees or higher, according to the group.

The Salvation Army says this project will serve those experiencing un-sheltered homelessness in the Tucson area. There will be two cooling locations:



Salvation Army Hospitality House : 1002 N Main Ave. Tucson, AZ 85705

: 1002 N Main Ave. Tucson, AZ 85705 Salvation Army South Community Center: 1625 S 3rd Ave. Tucson, AZ 85713

All recommended CDC COVID 19 guidelines for safety will be followed.

Donations are needed for food and emergency relief supplies for the homeless population in need in Tucson. Cases of unopened bottled water, sunscreen, lip balm, hats, umbrellas, sunglasses, and light-colored clothing are needed, as well as time from volunteers.

Locations to drop-off water and supplies will be available here:



Hospitality House , 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week

, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week All Nations Community Center , 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday

, 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday South Community Center, 1625 S. 3rd Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 11:30 AM to 5 PM, 7 days per week from June 3 to August 31

“We are grateful to the community for their time and generosity. This program is so valuable because it keeps our homeless citizens supplied with the necessary water and relief supplies. This project will help us immensely so we can continue our mission serving the Tucson community during this time of need,” said Captain David Oh, Salvation Army Tucson City Coordination officer.