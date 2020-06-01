Menu

Monday candlelight vigil planned at Dunbar Pavillion

(Christopher Harris via AP)
This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for criminal charges to be filed against officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen on video kneeling against the neck of handcuffed Floyd, who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jun 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-01 16:01:47-04

Community activists are staging a candlelight vigil Monday night to honor the memory of George Floyd and demand police accountability.

"Enough is Enough: A Candlelight Vigil and Community Gathering to Honor the Life of George Floyd and Demand Accountability for the Killing of Countless Black People by the Police" will go from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the basketball court adjacent to Dunbar Pavillion, 325 W. 2nd Street.

Floyd was killed while in police custody May 25. Minneapolis Police Department Derek Chauvin faces charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death.

The Tucson event was originally planned to go from 7 to 10 p.m. but was moved to comply with the 8 p.m. state curfew.

Organizer Jamar Anthony told KGUN 9 that Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus have been invited to the event to listen to hear testimonies and stories from speakers and attendees.

Anthony said he expects "a couple hundred" people to show up to the vigil.

