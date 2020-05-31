Arizona curfew rules: What you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced Sunday that he has issued a Declaration Emergency with a curfew in place starting 8 p.m. tonight.

According to a news release from Gov. Ducey's office the week-long curfew is effective 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31, until 5:00 a.m. The curfew shall expire on Monday, June 8, at 5:00 a.m. unless further extended.

The limited curfew has been issued due to recent events throughout Phoenix and Tucson, where there was damages to buildings, vandalism, dumpster fires, and streets being blocked. In Tucson, nights of unrest have left some downtown Tucson buildings damaged and vandalized, including the police station.

READ: FULL DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY

According to the Declaration of State of Emergency, below is complete list of rules during curfew hours:

1. All persons are prohibited from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel, with the following exemptions:



Individuals traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; and travel for any of the above services.

2. For purposes of this order, “travel” includes, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit, or any other mode of transporting a person from one location to another.

3. For purposes of this order, “public place” means any place, whether on privately or publicly owned property, accessible to the general public, including but not limited to public streets and roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, vacant lots, and unsupervised property.

4. For purposes of this order, “exempt care” means necessary medical services for an individual’s self or family member.

5. Violation of this order is a Class 1 misdemeanor pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-317 and is punishable by up to six (6) months in jail and a fine of $2500 in addition to any other violation under Title 13.

4. Direct that the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used, and the Division of Emergency Management to be engaged, as necessary or requested, to assist in managing the emergency.

5. Authorize the Adjutant General to mobilize and call to activate all or such part of the Arizona National Guard as is determined necessary to assist in the protection of life and property throughout the State.

6. Direct that the sum of $200,000 from the General Fund be made available to the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to be expended in accordance with A.R.S. § 35-192, A.A.C. R8-2-301 to 321, and Executive Order 79-4.