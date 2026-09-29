Mom charged in child abuse case dead by apparent suicide

MAMMOTH, Ariz. (KGUN) — When 15 year old boy named Ryker Lee ran away from his home in the Three Points area of Pima County last week, it sparked a large search for him by the Pima Sheriff’s Department and led to his parents facing child abuse charges.

He was found safe after about three days.

Now the Pinal County County Sheriff’s Office says Ryker Lee’s mother has died of an apparent suicide.

The Pinal Sheriff’s office says early Sunday deputies got a tip about a man having a mental health crisis. They arrived at a location near the town of Mammoth and found the man with self inflicted wounds. They also found Danielle Lee-Sharp—Ryker Lee’s mother—dead of apparent self inflicted wounds.

The identity of the man who survived has not been released because of medical privacy law. He has been moved to a Tucson hospital.

