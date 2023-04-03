Mobile home fire near Dodge Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home Monday morning in the 3600 block of East Bellevue Street.
It occurred before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Richey Boulevard and East Bellevue Street.
According to TFD, a fifth-wheel trailer home caught fire in a vacant lot in the 3600 block of East Bellevue Street.
There was no one inside and there were no injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
