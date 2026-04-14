Mistakenly released Pima County inmate apprehended near Downtown

A 72-year-old man, mistakenly released from the Pima County Adult Detention Center, Monday afternoon, has been taken back into custody.

David M. Samaniego, Sr., was apprehended at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near downtown without incident.

Samaniego was released Monday afternoon due to an administrative error. An internal review is underway.

Samaniego was convicted of multiple felony counts. Among them: Crimes against childrean, including sexual conduct with a minor; kidnapping; and a drug offense involving minors.