TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 85-year-old man.

The man is identified as Daniel Seibert.

He was last seen on July 25 around 3 p.m. near the 200 block of West Calle Canon De Faber in Green Valley wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants.

Seibert is described as having brown eyes, brown hair and stands 5'11".

According to PCSD, Seibert's mode of transportation was a white 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis AZ plate 676GBX.

If located, please call 911.