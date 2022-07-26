TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 85-year-old man.
The man is identified as Daniel Seibert.
He was last seen on July 25 around 3 p.m. near the 200 block of West Calle Canon De Faber in Green Valley wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants.
Seibert is described as having brown eyes, brown hair and stands 5'11".
According to PCSD, Seibert's mode of transportation was a white 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis AZ plate 676GBX.
If located, please call 911.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.