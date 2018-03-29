Missing toddler found safe in Mexico

Brandi Walker
10:47 PM, Mar 28, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TUCSON POLICE DEPARTMENT

TUCSON, Ariz. - A missing toddler was found safe by authorities in Mexico on Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has legal custody of 1-year-old Jeannette Grado, who was taken by her mother, 38-year-old Jeannette McCann Lopez, on January 31, 2018.

Lopez was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the felony warrant for her arrest issued after she took the child. She was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

DCS officials have taken custody of Grado. She was unharmed and in good condition.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top