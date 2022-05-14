Missing Missouri children found safely at Casino Del Sol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother in Missouri on March 23 have been safely found.

“It is estimated that there are approximately 400,000 missing children in the United States. Many missing children are never reported to authorities. I am pleased that 3 of these vulnerable children were recovered by the U.S. Marshals Service and can now obtain the support and healing they deserve.” said United States Marshal David Gonzales.

On March 23, the three siblings were taken from their home in Springfield, Mo. by their non-custodial mother, Brittany Barnes and her wife Ceairah Beverly.

The children, aged eight, nine, and 10 were in the custody of the State of Missouri when it is alleged that their birth mother, Barnes and her wife, Beverly took the children without permission during a scheduled visitation.

Barnes and Beverly allegdly fled the state with the children.

An arrest warrant was issued for the couple on April 8, for kidnapping and custodial interference.

On May 5, 2022, investigators from Missouri asked for help from the United States Marshals Service in locating the three kids and arresting Barnes and Beverly on their felony kidnapping warrants.

A week later, their car was found at Casino Del Sol hotel.

Marshalls worked with Pascua Yaqui Police to confirm both they were staying at the hotel associated with the casino.

At around noon on Friday May 13th, they were seen leaving the hotel and getting into their car.

Law enforcement took them into custody without incident and the children were safely recovered and given over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety until they could be returned to Missouri.

Barnes and Beverly were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center waiting to be transferred to Missouri.