Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Missing autistic boy found safe in Sahuarita

337163148_1248218486104090_2923407557424036166_n.jpg
Sahuarita Police Department
337163148_1248218486104090_2923407557424036166_n.jpg
Posted at 10:36 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 01:36:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department found a missing autistic boy and is reunited with his family.

12-year-old Dominik Wolsey went missing on March 23 near the 60 block of E. Camino Limon Verde.

SPD says he was last seen walking towards the Anza trail around 5:30 p.m.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE