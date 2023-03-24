Missing autistic boy found safe in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department found a missing autistic boy and is reunited with his family.
12-year-old Dominik Wolsey went missing on March 23 near the 60 block of E. Camino Limon Verde.
SPD says he was last seen walking towards the Anza trail around 5:30 p.m.
——-
