'Miss Wonder Woman' celebrates 101st birthday in Oro Valley

They call her "Miss Wonder Woman" and today Janet Robinson celebrated her 101st birthday with her friends at The Watermark at Oro Valley.

Robinson's celebration included live string music from the McCann sisters, a marble cake and a display of 101 marshmallows and candies.

According to the Watermark, Robinson stays active, loves music, reading and playing board games.

Her weekly regimen includes manicures and hand massages that "keep her feeling youthful and vibrant," according to the Watermark.

"I have a wonderful family," Robinson told KGUN 9. "It's been wonderful today. They've really been treating me to all kinds of treats."