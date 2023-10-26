Migrants attempting to evade detection apprehended near Sells

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of migrants attempting to evade detection was spotted by air support operating south of Sells, Ariz., on Monday morning, according to Border Patrol social media.
Three Points Station agents from the motorcycle unit swiftly responded and apprehended five migrants in the area.
The migrants' identities and motivations remain undisclosed.
