Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Migrants attempting to evade detection apprehended near Sells

F9ZFCfFWsAA7mpj.jpg
Twitter: @USBPChiefTCA
F9ZFCfFWsAA7mpj.jpg
Posted at 2:50 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 20:03:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of migrants attempting to evade detection was spotted by air support operating south of Sells, Ariz., on Monday morning, according to Border Patrol social media.

Three Points Station agents from the motorcycle unit swiftly responded and apprehended five migrants in the area.

The migrants' identities and motivations remain undisclosed.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Team Near You