Midtown shooting on E. Flower Street takes man's life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has announced the death of a local man who they found on the front lawn of a residence in the 3700 block of E. Flower St.

Officers say they arrived at the scene to find him shot multiple times late Sunday night.

"Just before 9:30 p.m., last night officers responded to the 3700 block of E. Flower for a reported fight in progress" shared Sergeant Richard Gradillas. "Officers responded to a residence and located an adult male in the yard of a residence with obvious signs of gunshot trauma."

Investigators reveal they do not have a clear suspect at this time, saying details are limited.

Sgt. Gradillas told KGUN 9 he is working with the department's homicide unit to get more information out as soon as possible.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

