TPD investigates armed robbery at Circle K located midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Circle K near Grant and Craycroft Road.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening at the Circle K located on 5505 East Grant Road.
No weapons were used in the offense.
Officers confirm two people were arrested.
Investigation remains ongoing.
