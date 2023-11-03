Watch Now
TPD investigates armed robbery at Circle K located midtown Tucson

Posted at 10:18 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 01:18:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Circle K near Grant and Craycroft Road.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at the Circle K located on 5505 East Grant Road.

No weapons were used in the offense.

Officers confirm two people were arrested.

Investigation remains ongoing.

