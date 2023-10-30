Tis' the Season: Salvation Army 'Angel Tree' toy drive returning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Holiday season is just around the corner and with that, the Salvation Army's yearly Angel Tree toy drive is set to kick off in November.

The program helps families in need get their children toys for Christmas.

"Imagine on Christmas morning when he or she does not get a toy, or get something that that the mom and dad cannot afford, or even a grandma can't afford," said Salvation Army's Tucson City Coordinator Christopher Kim "We're able to reach those kids who don't get anything for Christmas."

Kim said that the drive helps over 1,000 families get over 4,000 kids toys for Christmas.

According to a press release, parents that are accepted into the program, can come and 'shop' for their kids on "December 19th, 20th and 21st at South Corps Community Center, 1625 S. Third Avenue, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m."

The website to apply for toys is launching on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Before the drive kicks off on Friday, Nov. 24, the Salvation Army is hosting a luncheon on Friday, Nov. 10 to raise money for other efforts over the holidays.

"I just want to say thank everybody for donating because without them, donating to us, we can't do our business," said Kim.

The Salvation Army asks for toy donations at the following locations:

