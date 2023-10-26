Food for all: gluten-free bakery in Midtown caters to those with food allergies

Dedicated gluten free bakery and coffee shop caters to individuals with food allergies and intolerances.

It is located at 4500 E. Speedway Blvd. in Midtown.

Jennifer Kinkade knows first hand how difficult it can be to find options for people with dietary restrictions. She has three children of her own who all have food allergies or intolerances.

In 2020, she became the owner of the bakery and coffee shop and was able to bring in her experience in handling allergies.

Kinkade said, “I have that in my world and I've had to be cooking for them for a while. I chose to buy Dedicated and I knew that it was something that I could do and I could help accommodate customers and people with allergies.”

Her goal is to create a place customers can safely enjoy themselves.

“I just want people to have a place to come and have a restaurant experience and enjoy a sandwich or have their coffee and their muffin while they're working,” Kinkade said.

The experience has been very rewarding for her.

“The customers’ faces on a daily basis coming in and knowing they can choose anything from my case, or that they can finally have a pumpkin pie that they haven't had in 15 years, or they get to have a cinnamon roll, and they haven't had a cinnamon roll in seven years,” Kinkade said. “We hear those stories all the time.”

Now through Monday, Nov. 20, customers can place orders from their “Falliday Menu”which includes fall baked goods and treats.