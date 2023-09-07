Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery Bistro brings community together over gluten free eats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Between shelves of flour and ovens, Mary Steiger pours the dough onto the floured counter. The dough becomes dusted with cinnamon as she rolls the dough and cuts it. The cinnamon buns are a staple at Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery Bistro. Steiger and her partner in crime Susan Fulton opened the shop in 2011.

"We start early in the morning, making the doughs," Fulton said. "We start proofing those doughs and start making the cinnamon rolls."

She and Stieger started as caterers in 2007 as they jumped into the world of gluten free food.

"We started experimenting and made a lot of products and the rest is history," she said.

For the team at Gourmet Girls, it's important to bring this type of cuisine to the community.

"It's so gratifying to see people's faces light up," she said. "And children who have not been able to go into a bakery and just have whatever they want."

She believes that there is a dish for everyone and they've worked hard to perfect the gluten free meals.

"We're all about serving the community — gluten free community and even those who aren't necessarily gluten free," she said.

