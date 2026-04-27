Midtown collision leaves one man dead

A man making a left turn in his car onto South Tucson Boulevard died after colliding with a Cadillac XTS.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, 48-year-old Richard Eugene Bracamonte was making a left turn from South Forgeus Avenue onto Tucson on April 22, when the Cadillac, driven by a 16-year-old and traveling northbound on Tucson, struck his Hyundai Ioniq.

The driver of the Cadillac was not impaired, the news release said, but was traveling at a high rate of speed. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, the news release said.

Bracamonte was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No civil citations have been issued. The investigation is ongoing.