Mesa police: Man fatally shoots wife, tries to kill himself

Posted at 6:55 AM, Sep 28, 2020
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say a woman is dead after she allegedly was shot by her husband who then unsuccessfully tried to kill himself.

The names of the 53-year-old man and 40-year-old woman haven’t been released yet by police. They say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation Saturday night and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man drove himself to Mesa police headquarters and allegedly attempted to take his own life. Police say he’s in critical condition at a hospital. They say it’s unclear what led to the domestic violence incident.

