Memorial service Tuesday for Drexel Heights Fire Captain

A memorial service for Drexel Heights Fire Capt. Samuel Criner is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday. Photo courtesy Drexel Heights Fire.
Posted at 8:15 AM, Nov 16, 2021
2021-11-16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A memorial service for Drexel Heights Fire Capt. Samuel Criner is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The service can be streamed on the Drexel Heights Fire Facebook page.

Criner died Nov. 4. He was not on duty.

He was hired by the department in 2005 and was promoted to captain in 2009.

