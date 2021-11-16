Memorial service Tuesday for Drexel Heights Fire Captain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A memorial service for Drexel Heights Fire Capt. Samuel Criner is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Today, GVFD will honor the service and sacrifices, by Capt. Samuel Criner. A public servant who was taken from us far to soon, who will be greatly missed. Please join us in remembering and honoring one of our fallen heroes at 11:00 a.m. (AZ-Time): https://t.co/cHoZTHVIWp pic.twitter.com/8R5Hz4CGLb — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) November 16, 2021

The service can be streamed on the Drexel Heights Fire Facebook page.

Criner died Nov. 4. He was not on duty.

He was hired by the department in 2005 and was promoted to captain in 2009.

----

