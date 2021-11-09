Drexel Heights Fire member dies after being taken to hospital for medical emergency

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Drexel Heights Fire District announced Monday a member of the department passed away November 4.

The member of the fire district was taken to Northwest Hospital for a medical emergency. Hours after being admitted to the hospital, the individual died. The family has been notified.

Drexel Heights Fire released a statement Monday, it reads, in part:

The Drexel Heights Fire family morns the loss of one of its own. Our concern now is to take care of the firefighter’s family and the extended fire family during this very difficult time.

The cause of the death has not yet been determined.

----

