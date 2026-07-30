PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Measles cases are rising across the United States and in southern Arizona, and health officials are urging parents to check their children's vaccination status before the school year begins.

Measles cases rising across the US and in southern Arizona as back-to-school season approaches

The CDC reports more than 2,300 measles cases nationally so far this year — a number that has already surpassed last year's total of 2,200 cases for the entire year. Pima County has recorded 3 cases this year.

Anissa Taylor with the Pima County Health Department said the disease was not always a common concern.

"Prior to this year measles wasn't very common," Taylor said.

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Measles spreads easily — through coughing or even talking — and particles can linger in the air for about two hours, meaning the virus can pass from person to person quickly and without anyone knowing.

Taylor said vaccination is the most important line of defense.

"Which is why it's really important to stay vaccinated," Taylor said.

Both children and adults can experience symptoms, but Taylor said parents should pay close attention as the school year approaches.

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"Know the immunization status of your child," Taylor said.

Symptoms include high fever, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash. Taylor said anyone experiencing symptoms should seek help quickly.

"Contact your doctor… contact Pima County Health Department and we can help you take the next steps and we can help facilitate that testing," Taylor said.

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A community health event is scheduled for Aug. 4, offering free immunizations and $25 physicals for students looking to participate in sports.

"There's going to be immunizations that is CDC required immunizations for children," Taylor said.

More information about the Aug. 4 event is available at the department's website.

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