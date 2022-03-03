Mask mandates across Pima County schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many schools are responding to the Pima County Board of Supervisors' decision to not extend the local mask mandate.

KGUN 9 On your side reached out to school districts in the area to understand whether or not they'll be enforcing mask mandates.

Director of Communications Claire Place with the Tanque Verde Unified School District shared:

The TVUSD board voted to follow state and county requirements. With the end of Pima County Resolution 2021-87, that means masks are encouraged when indoors. If requirements change, we will adjust with those State or County changes.

Senior Communications Coordinator Karla Scamilla says the Tucson Unified School District's board will be reviewing CDC guidance at the Governing Board meeting on Tuesday, March 8.

Director of Communications and Public Affairs at Vail School District Darcy Mnetone points out it hasn't had a mask mandate at all this year.

The question we are posing:

SHOULD SCHOOLS END MASK MANDATES?

