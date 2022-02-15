Board of Supervisors votes to end mask mandates across Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has voted to end mask mandates Tuesday.

The board made the decision in a 3-2 vote against Acting County Administrator Jan Lesher's recommendation of an additional month of mask mandates that would have extended the mandate through Monday, March 28.

Sharon Bronson, Rex Scott and Steve Christy voted against the measure.

On Friday, June 19, 2020, the Board put into place its first mask resolution.

Board members then passed Resolution 2021-87 on Tuesday, Dec. 21 after voting to end the initial mask mandate just five months prior.

Lesher also recommended the Board of Supervisors approve an additional 80 hours of Pandemic Outbreak Leave II for full-time employees who have not had a chance to use them.

Lastly, Lesher suggested implementing an Alternative Work Schedule Administrative Procedure, which word require revising Merit System Rule 1.

The measure was meant to address work-life balance and employee satisfaction, reducing our carbon footprint, and improving work productivity and quality.

----

