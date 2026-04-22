Mark Kelly urges bipartisan immigration fix, pushes work permits and legal status for long‑term immigrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGUN) — Sen. Mark Kelly (D‑Ariz.) on Wednesday urged lawmakers from both parties to embrace a bipartisan path to immigration reform, arguing that work permits and legal status for long‑term, law‑abiding immigrants would protect American workers, lower costs and shore up critical industries.

Speaking at a packed event on the Capitol grounds, Kelly framed the debate as a commonsense, bipartisan opportunity rather than a partisan fight. “We are a nation of immigrants. We’re also a nation of laws, and we’re fully capable of honoring both,” he said, urging Congress to create a system that enforces the law without “chaos in the streets or tearing hardworking families apart.”

Kelly repeatedly highlighted individual stories to underscore his point. He recounted meeting “Maria,” a longtime resident and relative of a deployed Marine who was detained by ICE after entering a military base, and “Annie Ramos,” a woman brought into detention days after marrying a U.S. service member. “These folks are as American as my own two kids,” Kelly said, calling detention of non‑criminal contributors a misdirected use of enforcement resources.

At the center of Kelly’s remarks was support for work permits and legal status for long‑term immigrants. He argued such measures would “level the playing field for American workers” by bringing all employees under the same rules and preventing bad‑faith employers from undercutting wages with an unregulated workforce. Kelly also cited economic pressures he said the policy would help ease: eldercare costs rising “three times faster than inflation,” housing costs outpacing median income, and an agriculture shortfall — figures he used to press the urgency of reform.

The senator thanked lawmakers “from both sides of the aisle,” naming Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D‑Mass.) and others who spoke at the event, and he praised the variety of supporters at the rally — from business leaders and faith groups to veterans’ advocates. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R‑Fla.), author of the bipartisan Dignity Act, was onstage after Kelly to press her proposal as the legislative vehicle to address the problem. Salazar said the Dignity Act would give long‑term, law‑abiding immigrants a regulated path to remain in the United States while imposing fines and background checks, and she framed the legislation as an economic and national‑security necessity.

Speakers at the event included Republican and Democratic members of Congress — Rep. Don Bacon (R‑Neb.), Rep. Auchincloss — as well as veterans and family members affected by current policies. Danitza James, a U.S. Army combat veteran and head of Repatriate Patriots, urged the bill’s protections for foreign‑born service members and said streamlined naturalization is “a fulfilled promise” to those who serve. Angela DeLavalle, a U.S. public school teacher, described her husband’s months in ICE custody despite an absence of criminal convictions, calling the situation “family destruction” and urging lawmakers to act.

Kelly also criticized what he called the “know‑nothing” opponents of reform, saying their push for mass deportations had been rejected by voters and, he claimed, by the Trump administration’s politics. Those claims — and his characterization of political opponents — were part of Kelly’s broader call for political courage to change the law so it better reflects the country’s economic and humanitarian realities.

Business and agricultural advocates at the rally underscored the workforce argument. Massey Villarreal, a Texas technology executive, warned Republicans that failing to pass work permits for essential workers could cost districts in future elections; representatives of dairy and farm groups warned of acute labor shortages that could threaten food production and affordability.

Kelly closed by reiterating that a durable solution will require bipartisan cooperation. “That kind of progress will take a bipartisan effort, but it is absolutely within reach, and it is absolutely worth fighting for,” he said.

Organizers said the event was intended to amplify support for the Dignity Act and similar proposals now circulating in Congress. Lawmakers and advocates left the rally urging committee action and floor consideration, while opponents — who argue stricter enforcement should take priority — continue to press their own proposals.