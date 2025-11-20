Trump says Sen. Mark Kelly and others should face death penalty for servicemember message

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Thursday called several Democratic veterans, including Arizona's Mark Kelly, and national security specialists "traitors" who should face the death penalty for releasing a joint video where they said that U.S. service members could refuse illegal orders -- a move that has prompted some lawmakers to call the president's rhetoric "dangerous" and "a threat."

"This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???," Trump wrote on social media Thursday morning.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP President Donald Trump speaks at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Trump also reshared a social media post responding to the Washington Examiner's article about the Democrats, calling for them to be hanged.

In another post, the president said "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

In the video directed at military members, Democrats -- including Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly -- said that military service members can refuse illegal orders.

"This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens," the congressional Democrats said in the video posted Tuesday.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

"The threats to our Constitution aren't just coming from aboard, but from right here right at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders," the group continued. "No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution."

None of the Democrats mentioned any specific illegal orders given to service members. It’s not clear whether service members have been asked to break the law.

ABC News has asked these lawmakers to clarify the orders in question.

The language in the video is similar to what is said in the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which states that service members are required to follow lawful orders, but can be prosecuted for following unlawful orders.

The Democrats who appeared in the video released a joint statement Thursday following Trump's comments.

"What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our servicemembers should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. It is not only the right thing to do, but also our duty," the Democrats said in the statement.

"But this isn’t about any one of us. This isn’t about politics. This is about who we are as Americans. Every American must unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity."

Asked if Trump wants to execute members of Congress, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president did not -- adding that the Democrats in the video are “encouraging [service members] to defy the president’s lawful orders."

"Let's be clear about what the president is responding to, because many in this room want to talk about the president's response but not what brought the president to responding in this way. You have sitting members of the United States Congress who conspired together to orchestrate a video message to members of the United States military to active-duty service members, to members of the national security apparatus, encouraging them to defy the president's lawful orders," Leavitt said during Thursday's press briefing.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump's rhetoric in his social media posts "makes political violence more likely" and called for Trump to be condemned for his posts.

"Let's be crystal clear, the president of the United States is calling for the execution of elected officials. This is a threat, and it's deadly serious," Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday. "We have already seen what happens when Donald Trump tells his followers that his political opponents are enemies of the state. Every time Donald Trump posts things like this, he makes political violence more likely."

Schumer said Trump's rhetoric could be dangerous in a political contentious environment.

"He is lighting a match in a country soaked with political gasoline, every senator, every representative, every American, regardless of party, should condemn this immediately, without qualification, because if we don't draw a line here, there is no line left to draw," Schumer said.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul also said rhetoric like this could be dangerous.

"I don’t think it’s a really -- a good idea to talk about jailing your political opponents or hanging them or whatever else. I think we have political disagreements and we need to work them out in a political way," Paul said.

Paul warned the rhetoric in Trump's posts could inspire violence.

"That kind of rhetoric isn’t good and it stirs up people among us who may not be stable who may think well 'traitors,' what do we do with traitors? It’s the death penalty. Maybe I’ll just take matters into my own hands, which is not something we should be encouraging," Paul said. "So I have a lot of disagreement with Democrats but I try to keep it on a civil level and try not to call any of them 'traitors' or anything like that because I think that’s something that could inspire some people among us who aren’t stable."

House Democratic leaders on Thursday issued a joint statement condemning Trump’s posts on social media, calling on him to delete them "before he gets someone killed."

"We unequivocally condemn Donald Trump’s disgusting and dangerous death threats against Members of Congress and call on House Republicans to forcefully do the same," said the statement signed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar.

The Democrats called on Trump to "immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed."

House Speaker Mike Johnson downplayed Trump’s social media comments, telling reporters Thursday that the president did not make a call to incite violence.

"He's defining a crime," Johnson said. "He, I'm sure, acknowledges that the attorneys have to figure all that out."

A reporter pressed the speaker that Trump’s statement contended it was punishable by death.

"What I read was he was defining the crime of sedition," Johnson said. "That is a factual statement. But obviously attorneys have to parse the language and determine all that."

Johnson criticized the Democrats involved in the video, calling it a "wildly inappropriate thing for so-called leaders in Congress to do to encourage young troops to disobey orders."

ABC News' Justin Gomez, Anne Flaherty, Devin Dwyer and Isabella Murray contributed to this report.