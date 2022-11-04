Mark Kelly holds campaign rally in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Mark Kelly visited Southern Arizona on Thursday and held a campaign rally at Hotel Congress alongside Mayor Regina Romero and congressional candidates Kirsten Engel and Raúl Grijalva, who currently serves Arizona's 3rd congressional district.

About a hundred Tucsonans gathered inside, listening to Kelly’s stance on Arizona issues.

Kelly and his campaign team emphasized the importance of voting and reiterated that every vote matters.

“Everything we do over the next several days is the difference between winning and losing and for me what it means is the future of the state of Arizona,” said Kelly.

Kelly talked about his plans if he were to be re-elected.

“We’re going to manufacture the stuff here instead of China and we’re going to tackle climate change,” Kelly said.

Topics ranged from climate change, abortion, social security and the economy.

“Women right now have also lost a fundamental right. A right that they have had for nearly half a century to make their own healthcare decisions,” Kelly said.

Voter Samantha Romero said abortion rights are a big concern.

“We just fight for LGBTQ rights and considering everything that has been going on with Roe v Wade, and these past few awful months, we’re also fighting for reproductive rights,” said Romero.

But for voter Barbara Crews, she said democracy is at the forefront of her beliefs.

“Certainly, there are issues with the economy, certainly there are issues with infrastructure, but the democrats have worked very hard to improve those situations, it’s going to take a lot of work, it’s going to take both sides of the isle—if we don’t have democracy the other issues don’t matter,” said Crews.

Kelly ended the rally by encouraging supporters to help him win the election.

“It’s knocking on doors. We need more volunteers to knock on more doors,” Kelly said.