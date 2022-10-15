Republican Blake Masters runs for Senate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Blake Masters, Arizona’s Republican Senate candidate, shook hands with his constituents at his meet-and-greet, one of the many events where his supporters were able to ask him questions.

“It’s God, family, and country,” Masters told his constituents when asked about the values he’s campaigning on.

With 3 sons, Masters said he’s putting a lot of his efforts towards helping American families. He said that starts with protecting kids from abuse.

“We have to protect our kids, we have to protect them from toxic ideology in schools and groomers and child predators, Masters said.

He said he also supports increasing penalties for hurting a child, sending sexual offenders to prison for life, and sending them to the federal penitentiary if they cross state lines.

He said protecting and strengthening the southern border has also become a key issue his campaign is focusing on. He said kidnapping and selling children into sexual slavery is also a problem there.

“The Mexican drug cartels need to be designated as terrorist organizations because that’s what they are and if any U.S. citizen is helping with that stuff, they should go to jail for life,” Masters said.

He said in order to strengthen the border, it also needs more technology to prevent an influx of drugs into Arizona and the rest of the U.S.

“Drones, infrared cameras, right? Thermal imaging. We can detect where the drug tunnels are and blow them up,” he proposed.

He said he would also triple the size of border patrol and raise their pay.

“They’re hardworking, they’re patriotic. They just basically want the air cover to do their jobs,” he said.

Masters said lawmakers need to enforce the current gun laws and said they should allow people who follow the law to own guns.

“I believe in the Second Amendment. I believe you have the right to own a gun and to use it to defend your life and your family,” Masters said.

As for abortion, he said he would ban it after 15 weeks.

“I believe in exceptions to support the life and health of the mother, to save the life of the mother,” he said.

His opponent Mark Kelly is putting out ads saying Masters doesn’t support veterans, but Masters said that’s far from the truth. He said he supports veterans and building a stronger V.A. system.

“I grew up watching my grandfather who had his lag amputated after World War 2. I grew up watching him struggle with the V.A. system. We’re going to give our men and women the tools they need to do the job they’re asked to do,” he said.

With so many issues at hand, Masters said he hopes Arizonans remember why he’s running.

“To make sure that Arizona and America remain always and forever the best places to raise a family,” he said.

You can check out profiles about his opponents Mark Kelly and Mark Victor and the rest of KGUN9’s political profiles on our website.