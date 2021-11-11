Watch
Maricopa County Sheriff's lieutenant fatally hit by vehicle

Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 08:30:39-05

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Maricopa County Sheriff’s lieutenant has died after being struck by a vehicle while working traffic control in Scottsdale.

Sheriff’s officials say Chad Brackman was working off-duty when he was struck about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Brackman was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Scottsdale police say the driver of the vehicle involved was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries related to the crash.

The name of the driver wasn’t immediately released by police, who say the incident is under investigation. Sheriff’s officials say the 47-year-old Brackman was a 22-year veteran of MCSO. He leaves behind a wife, two children and two stepchildren.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

