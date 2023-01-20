Marana High student arrested for making threat towards elementary school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 15-year-old student from Marana High School was arrested for threatening Roadrunner Elementary, according to Marana Police Department.

On the morning of Jan. 20, police found the student and established no immediate threats to either schools.

The student admitted to making the threat but said it was meant as a joke.

The student was then arrested for "Disrupting an Educational Institution."

"Please continue to speak with your children about the seriousness of making statements, via social media, text messaging, etc. about schools and weapons, threats, or anything else that may cause alarm or concern for the safety of students and staff within our schools," writes MPD.