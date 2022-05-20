Marana Walmart closed after gunwoman taken into custody

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Walmart closed Friday after Marana police took a woman with a gun into custody.
Police say the woman was in a mental health crisis and asking for help. She did not wave the gun at anyone.
No one was injured in the incident.
The Walmart is located at 8280 N. Cortaro Rd.
