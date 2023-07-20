Marana School Board mourns the loss of dedicated member, Mr. Dan Post

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On July 15, 2023, Mr. Dan Post, a longtime member of the Governing Board of the Marana Unified School District, passed away peacefully. With an impressive 42-year tenure, including thirteen years as President and four as Vice President, Mr. Post's was constantly committed to MUSD.

“Mr. Post leaves behind a legacy of dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to MUSD and the Marana community as a whole,” said Dr. Dan Streeter, Marana Unified School District Superintendent. “The thousands of students who have walked through the doors of Marana USD’s schools will forever be impacted by his life’s work.”

During his time in office, he saw incredible development in the community and district as MUSD expanded from four schools with 3,000 kids to 18 schools with 13,000 students.

His inspiring leadership contributed a part to the successful bonding, construction, and opening of these highly-anticipated schools.

“He was celebrated as a driving force in creating a culture within MUSD where all employees felt valued and celebrated,” said Dr. Streeter.

Beyond his work on the Governing Board, Mr. Post made substantial contributions as the President of the Marana Schools' 2340 Foundation, which was founded in 2012. He has been an important contributor to the goals of the foundation and to its success.

The MUSD Governing Board voted to honor Mr. Post's years of service by naming the district's new transportation center "The Dan Post Transportation Facility" in June 2020.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October 2021, Mr. Post and his family, as well as MUSD coworkers, staff, and friends, dedicated the facility.

In addition to his achievements, Mr. Post was recognized and honored for his outstanding dedication to education. He was given the first Marana High School Alumni Association Legacy Award in March 2023. He received the Marana Education Association Friends of Public Education Award in November 2022, which highlighted his devotion for public education.

