Marana Police: Stolen U-Haul intercepted on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Police successfully located and blocked a stolen U-Haul truck on I-10, traveling towards Tucson from the Marana exit.
Teaming with Arizona Department of Public Safety officers, they conducted a high-risk stop at the Ina exit, arresting the driver without incident.
The swift and coordinated response is an example of effective law enforcement efforts in maintaining public safety on the highways.
