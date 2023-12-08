Grand Opening: U-Haul at Automall to unveil new U-Box facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - U-Haul® Storage at Automall is hosting a grand-opening to unveil Tucson’s newest warehouse for U-Box® portable moving and storage containers at 3801 N. Runway Dr. on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Tucson Metro Chamber is also hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion. U-Haul has owned this Automall property since 1971.

Tucsonans are invited to:



Enjoy refreshments

Have U-Hual giveaways

See behind-the-scenes tour

A U-Haul spokesperson says the 20,000-square-foot facility has enough space to store hundreds of portable moving containers, meeting increased demand for people living in Pima County.