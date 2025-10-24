Marana flag football Hands Salpointe its first loss, stays perfect at 11-0

In a clash of unbeatens, the Marana Tigers proved why they're one of the top teams in Arizona flag football. The Tigers dominated Salpointe Catholic 44-10 Thursday night.

Marana's high-powered offense came alive once again, led by senior playmaker Malaysia Roebuck, who found the end zone four times in the win.

Freshman quarterback Isabella Garcia was in complete command, throwing for 327 yards and six touchdowns.

The Tigers handed the Lancers their first loss of the season, ending Salpointe's streak of shutting out every opponent. Despite a strong effort by freshman quarterback Isla Collins, Marana's pace and precision were too much to handle.

With the win, Marana improves to 11-0 and solidifies its spot as second in the state, making a strong statement as postseason play approaches.