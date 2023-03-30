Marana, Cienega High Schools respond to threats of violence by students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two students were arrested at different Tucson-area high schools for two separate school violence-related incidents.

A student who brought a handgun to Marana High School Thursday was arrested, according to Marana Police Department.

MPD confirms that the student did have a handgun in his or her possession.

Police say another student reported the gun to administrators, and that the School Resource Officer found and separated that student.

According to MPD, officers will remain on campus until the investigation is complete. They confirmed students and staff are safe and the campus is secure.

In a separate incident at Cienega High School Wednesday, Pima County Sheriff's Department say a student was overheard making verbal threats of violence at the school.

PCSD says the threats were reported a little after 5 p.m., and detectives contacted the student's parents. The student was arrested on two counts of terroristic threats and another count of distrupting an educational institution.