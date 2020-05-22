Menu

Mapenzi the elephant beats the heat at Reid Park Zoo

The heat is no problem for Reid Park Zoo's infant elephant Mapenzi.
Posted at 6:02 AM, May 22, 2020
The heat is no problem for Reid Park Zoo's infant elephant Mapenzi.

In a new video posted by the zoo, you can see the elephant exploring her habitat, wallowing in the mud and playing with water.

For more information on the Reid Park Zoo, click here.

