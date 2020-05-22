Mapenzi the elephant beats the heat at Reid Park Zoo

The heat is no problem for Reid Park Zoo's infant elephant Mapenzi.
In a new video posted by the zoo, you can see the elephant exploring her habitat, wallowing in the mud and playing with water.
For more information on the Reid Park Zoo, click here.
Look at Penzi go! The elephant care team says Penzi's energy level is off the charts, and she loves exploring her habitat at full speed. In this video, you can see her play with water, wallow in the mud, and run around: https://t.co/VrUAClBVnS #BringingTheZooToYou #VirtualTucson
— Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) May 20, 2020