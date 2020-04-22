It's official! Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant is named "Mapenzi"

TUCSON, Ariz. — Reid Park Zoo's newest member of its elephant herd officially has her name!

Tucsonans cast more than 17,000 votes last week to choose one of three potential names and the name "Mapenzi" garnered the most support.

Meet Mapenzi! More than 17,000 votes were counted to pick the elephant calf's name. Mapenzi means "beloved" in Swahili 💕 Read more on our #ZooBlog: https://t.co/xFfPNtJKOa — Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) April 22, 2020

“Mapenzi is just the perfect name for this little girl calf as she is beloved by all of her fans and the elephant herd alike,” said Dr. Sue Tygielski, Director of Zoological Operations.

Reid Park Zoo says the calf now weighs 315 pounds and is already developing some skills!

Mapenzi is running to keep up with her mom, using her trunk to hold objects, and spinning in circles with her ears fanned.

To see a live feed of Mapenzi, check out Reid Park Zoo's live feed of the elephants between 9:00 a.m. and noon.