Map out your trick-or-treating route in Tucson this Halloween using this app

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you are planning out your trick-or-treat route for this Halloween, there's an app for that.
The Nextdoor app has a treat map designed to guide you through your neighborhood.
If you are passing out candy or have a huge Halloween display, you can also post your house on the map.
Of course, remember to stay safe and have a Happy Halloween!
