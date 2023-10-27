Watch Now
Map out your trick-or-treating route in Tucson this Halloween using this app

The Nextdoor app has a treat map designed to guide you and your little ghosts and ghouls through your neighborhood.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 14:24:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you are planning out your trick-or-treat route for this Halloween, there's an app for that.

The Nextdoor app has a treat map designed to guide you through your neighborhood.

If you are passing out candy or have a huge Halloween display, you can also post your house on the map.

Of course, remember to stay safe and have a Happy Halloween!

