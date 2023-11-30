Many arrested for public protest against crisis in Middle East at Raytheon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many demonstrators blocked roads, entered private property, and prevented employees from entering or exiting the building on privately-held Raytheon property within the Univeristy of Arizona Tech Park Thursday morning.

“We're saying 'no genocide economy in Tucson, no war economy.' We believe in a free Palestine. And we believe that as people who live in Tucson, and the struggle is tied to the Palestinian people, that that needs to happen,” said Aileen, a member of the Tucson Coalition for Palestine.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint about the protesters around 7:31 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Protesters refused to leave the private property despite demands from Raytheon and law enforcement, and 26 people were arrested for criminal trespass.

After they were taken to the PCSD San Xavier District Office, those arrested received citations and were then released.

One of the persons arrested was a journalist for KJZZ.

According to KJZZ's website, Alissa Reznick was among those arrested and released Thursday morning.

No one was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex upon their arrest.

While the remaining protesters stayed on public property in the vicinity, PCSD says deputies stayed on the site to ensure order.