Man wounded by gunshot near Grant and Oracle

Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 20, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are responding to a report of a shooting near Grant and Oracle Roads.

One adult man was found in the area with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to TPD.

Police say no suspects are in custody and they are currently investigating.

