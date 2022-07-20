TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are responding to a report of a shooting near Grant and Oracle Roads.
One adult man was found in the area with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to TPD.
Police say no suspects are in custody and they are currently investigating.
