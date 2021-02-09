Man who wore horns at riot apologizes for storming Capitol

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns now says he regrets storming the building and expressed disappointment with former President Donald Trump.

In a statement released late Monday through his attorney, Jacob Chansley said he has re-evaluated his life since being jailed on charges stemming from the riot. Chansley’s attorney, Al Watkins, said his client’s apology wasn’t self-serving, but rather a genuine expression of culpability.

Chansley was among hundreds of pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to vote to certify Joe Biden’s win.

