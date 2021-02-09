Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Man who wore horns at riot apologizes for storming Capitol

An Arizona man who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns now says he regrets storming the building and expressed disappointment with former President Donald Trump. Photo via AP.
Posted at 1:09 PM, Feb 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-09 15:09:09-05

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns now says he regrets storming the building and expressed disappointment with former President Donald Trump.

In a statement released late Monday through his attorney, Jacob Chansley said he has re-evaluated his life since being jailed on charges stemming from the riot. Chansley’s attorney, Al Watkins, said his client’s apology wasn’t self-serving, but rather a genuine expression of culpability.

Chansley was among hundreds of pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to vote to certify Joe Biden’s win.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!