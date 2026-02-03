Man who shot two Pima County deputies sentenced

31-year-old Jordyn Sanchez received 37-and-a-half years Tuesday for shooting two deputies in December of 2023.

Sanchez pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

According to court records, the two deputies responded to reports that Sanchez was taking one of his children out of his home.

Sanchez had limited access to his kids due to his drug use, court records said.

Sanchez began fighting with deputies. He pulled a handgun out and shot at them. One of the deputies was able to return fire and shot back.

The deputies injured that day spoke to the court about positive attitudes and hope for a full recovery, despite challenges sustained from their injuries.

In a statement from Pima County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Chris Nanos said,

"We are grateful that justice was served today. Deputies McEuen and Wells endured a long and difficult recovery, and we are thankful to see them both back on duty.

"We ask our community to continue keeping their safety, and the safety of all our deputies, in mind as they serve and protect Pima County.”