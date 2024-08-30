Man wanted after drowning, sexual assault of daughter arrested, PCSD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department announced that a man wanted for alleged sexual conduct with a minor, whose drowning in March was deemed "suspicious" by detectives, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including several PCSD units and the U.S. Marshal's Service took 30-year-old Nathan Aaron Peru into custody at just after 3 p.m., according to a news release from PCSD.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Father wanted in connection with sexual assault, death of young daughter

PCSD was looking for Peru for allegedly sexually assaulting his 4-year-old daughter.

Detectives also wanted to talk to Peru about the drowning death of that same daughter in March.

Deputies responded to reports of a child drowning in the 4200 block of North Flowing Wells Road at around 7:20 a.m. on March 16.

Upon arrival, both deputies and Tucson Fire attempted life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation into the drowning revealed the child died under suspicious circumstances, the news release said.

The autopsy from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office says Peru’s daughter was the victim of a homicide.

During the investigation, Peru fled from detectives and stole a City of Tucson vehicle.

Peru had two warrants, one for the sexual conduct with a minor and the other for vehicle theft, third-degree burglary and felony endangerment.

Peru is being held on a $1.5 million bond.