PCSD: Father wanted in connection with sexual assault, death of young daughter

Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a Tucson-area father wanted on suspicion of sexually assaulting his 4-year-old daughter.

Detectives also want to talk to 30-year-old Nathan Aaron Peru about the drowning death of that same daughter in March, according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to reports of a child drowning in the 4200 block of North Flowing Wells Road at around 7:20 a.m. on March 16.

Upon arrival, both deputies and Tucson Fire attempted life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation into the drowning revealed the child died under suspicious circumstances, the news release said.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives determined probable cause for the arrest of Peru, the news release said.

During the investigation, Peru fled from detectives and stole a City of Tucson vehicle. His whereabouts are currently unknown. He is wanted on suspicion of two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and theft of means of transportation.

Anyone with information about Peru is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.