Man struck by vehicle in Midtown dies in hospital

Tucson Police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Midtown in late June.

According to a news release, 55-year-old Michael Shawn McNeal was crossing Broadway near South Cherry Avenue, mid-block, on June 29, when he was struck by a vehicle heading east.

McNeal was using a mobility walker and was not in a crosswalk.

He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries on July 9.

The vehicle that struck McNeal fled the scene and has not been located.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and its driver is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

